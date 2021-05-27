Wichita ‘serial shooter’ who hurt four at motel, club sentenced to probation

CORRECTION: Isaac Pile was given a suspended sentence of more than 80 months and placed on probation for three years. A previous version of this story misreported Pile’s sentence. Corrected Jun 2, 2021

A 32-year-old man who police have labeled a “serial shooter” will spend three years on probation after he was sentenced for four counts of aggravated battery earlier this month, according to Dan Dillon, spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The Wichita Police Department announced after Issac Pile’s April 12 guilty plea that ballistics technology had helped identify him as the shooter in multiple cases. A dozen local law enforcement agency employees were recognized for their roles in his arrest.

Police previously said Pile shot four people in two shootings that took place four days apart. Three of the victims were hit on June 23, 2020, when they left their rooms at the Afton Motel, 855 S. Broadway, after hearing gunfire. The other victim was hit by gunfire as he was leaving the Farol Rojo Club, 1030 S. Broadway, with a woman on June 27, 2020.

In a plea agreement, the DA’s office and defense attorney asked Judge Seth Rundle to depart from sentencing guidelines and be lenient with Pile because he has no criminal history prior to the shooting convictions, followed court orders while he was free on bond and is seeking mental health and substance abuse treatment, according to court records.

Pile’s probation carries an underlying prison term of more than 80 months, which he could be ordered to serve if he breaks more laws or doesn’t follow other probation rules. The judge also ordered him to pay restitution and register as a violent offender. Pile was sentenced May 17.

