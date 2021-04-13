Police: Wichita area officers recognized after linking ‘serial shooter’ to incidents

Ballistics technology helped identify a “serial shooter” who was arrested after shooting four people days apart, according to Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson.

A dozen people with the Wichita Police Department and two with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office were recognized Tuesday for their role in the arrest of 31-year-old Isaac Jeffrey Pile of Wichita, who pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of aggravated battery in connection to the shootings, Davidson said in a news release.

The Wichita Crime Gun Intelligence Center, which was funded through a federal grant in 2019, helped link a gun found on Pile in July 2020 to the shootings the month before that.

Pile was arrested after refusing to leave a business early in the morning on July 4, 2020. A handgun was found on him that the crime intelligence center, which is housed at Wichita State University, linked to the two shootings and a Sedgwick County case where property was damaged from gunfire, Davidson said.

The two shootings where people were injured occurred on June 23 and June 27.

The first involved police finding three people shot in their rooms after 1 a.m. at Afton Motel, near Kellogg and Broadway. The victims were two men, ages 26 and 60, and a 25-year-old woman.

The second shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. at Lincoln and Broadway after a man had been leaving El Farol Rojo Club, 1030 South Broadway, with another person and was shot in the parking lot.

The club is one-fifth of a mile south of the site of the first shooting.

The intelligence center involves a partnership between WSU, Wichita police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, or ATF. The awards were from the ATF.

ATF Firearms Operations Division Chief Katherine Castaneda said the partnership between the university and law enforcement is unique among intelligence centers.

“I don’t know of another example of integrating academia with law enforcement,” she said, adding it has been a “very successful program.”

The three organizations in the partnership were also awarded with plaques Tuesday for developing 500 leads as of June 2020; 1,000 as of December 2020 and 947 in 2020. The plaques were from Ultra Forensic Technology, which helps provide technology for the intelligence center.

When the collaborative was announced, Wichita police chief Gordon Ramsay said the department had previously been sending ballistics to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation in Topeka. He said the new process in Wichita would streamline the ballistic process from weeks or months to days or even hours.