Woman arrested after sister found dead inside of a north Wichita home, police say

A 34-year-old Wichita woman was arrested Saturday after her sister was found dead inside of a north Wichita home, according to Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson.

Joy Wilson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. Her sister, 40-year-old Shawna Webb of Wichita, was found dead inside of a home in the 2400 block of North Green.

“At approximately 5:20 a.m. today, officers responded to an assist call at St. Joseph Hospital, 3600 E. Harry,” Davidson said in a news release. “Upon arrival, officers contacted Wilson and received information that Webb was shot and needed help. Officers also saw a handgun inside Wilson’s vehicle.”

Officers located a crime scene at the home on Green, which is near 21st and Grove, and found Webb inside and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 911, Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

This is the city’s 21st homicide of the year. Police consider 17 of those to be criminal and four to be justified, such as self-defense, or accidental. Wichita had 19 homicides by this time last year, which ended up being a record year for homicides.