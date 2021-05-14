13-year-old arrested on murder charge in Kansas shooting that killed 14-year-old boy

.

A 13-year-old boy is facing murder and other charges for the April 28 fatal shooting of another teen at a Ulysses park.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the teen was arrested Thursday around 4:10 p.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property. He was taken into custody by Grant County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Southwest Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

No other information about the teen, except that he lives in Ulysses, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting was released by the KBI on Thursday.

The charges stem from the April 28 shooting of Christopher Garcia during a gathering of teens at Russ Binney Park. The authorities have previously said Christopher was spending time at the park with four other boys and two girls when he was hit in the face by a bullet fired from a gun another teen was carrying.

Christoper died while receiving treatment at a Wichita hospital on May 2. A GoFundMe account set up by his family says the bullet hit the front side of his neck and shattered vertebrae.