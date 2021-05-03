Boy, 14, dies after Grant County park shooting where teens had handgun: KBI

A 14-year-old boy shot in the face while a group of teens gathered at a Ulysses park last week died Sunday at a Wichita hospital.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said the teen was at Russ Binney Park on April 28 spending time with four other boys and two girls when he was hit with a round from a handgun one of the teens was carrying. A person who lived nearby called 911 after hearing the gunfire around 6:30 p.m.

First responders took the injured boy to Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses for treatment. He was later flown to one of the Ascension Via Christi campuses in Wichita, where he died over the weekend, Underwood said.

Underwood said the KBI is still working to determine whether the shooting was accidental or intentional. There have been no arrests.

The boy’s name has not yet been released by law enforcement.

Ulysses is about a four-hour drive west of Wichita, in Grant County.