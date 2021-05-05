Wichita police see ‘alarming trend’ linked to nine homicides since 2018

At least nine homicides since 2018, including one in February where a 14-year-old was killed, involved drug deals arranged through social media, Wichita police Capt. Travis Rakestraw said Wednesday.

“Many people, but especially our younger populations, are befriending people through social media whom they do not personally know” to set up drug deals, he said during a news conference aimed to raise awareness about the issue. “Since these interactions are with complete strangers, there is an increased danger that someone may be robbed or fall victim to violent crime.”

The “alarming trend” has been going on the past several years, he said. Lately, the drug deals have not involved large amounts of drugs, he said, but smaller amounts of marijuana and other drugs.

As for the use of social media, Rakestraw said it needs to be addressed before police become involved. Parents should set expectations with their children about internet use starting at a young age, he said.

Parents can find more information about social media use on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website, missingkids.org.

Rakestraw said Jesus Fernandez’s killing in February involved a drug deal set up over social media. Anyone with information about Fernandez’s death or other drug deals can call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

There have been 19 homicides in Wichita so far this year, with the average of victims being around 28.

Wichita recorded 18 homicides at this time last year, with the victims’ average age of about 26. In 2020, a record year for homicides, 59 homicides occurred with an average age of about 31. The average age in 2019 was about 33.