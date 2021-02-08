Wichita police arrest second teen in killing of 14-year-old during drug deal at park

Wichita police have arrested a second teenager in the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy during a drug deal at a park.

The second suspect, age 16, was arrested on suspicion of felony murder stemming from the killing of Jesus Fernandez, Officer Charley Davidson said in a Monday news release. Previously, a 17-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony murder.

Both suspects are boys.

Davidson said that investigators determined the 17-year-old had set up an illegal drug deal Friday afternoon at Schell Park, near 25th and Arkansas in north Wichita. The 17-year-old had asked a 15-year-old for a ride to the park, and Jesus rode along.

The three teens were at the park when the 16-year-old and another suspect approached the vehicle. During the drug transaction, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots. He also took the illegal drugs before running away with the other suspect. One of the suspect has apparently not yet been found by police.

Police were first called at around 1 p.m. Friday to a report of a walk-in shooting at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis. Officers found Jesus, who was pronounced dead at the hospital. They also found the 15-year-old boy, who had been shot and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A GoFundMe set up to help Jesus’s family with a funeral and other expenses states that he died in “an unspeakable tragedy.” He was a freshman at Heights High School and played soccer for Sporting Wichita.

“Jesus Fernandez lost his life to gun violence,” the GoFundMe states. “He was just a kid in the wrong place, at the wrong time.”

More than $8,900 had been donated as of Monday afternoon.

Police have not specified what type of drug was involved in the case. The department has not yet released the public portion of the case report. The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information on the case to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 316-267-2111.