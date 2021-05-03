Crime & Courts

December stabbing lands Anthony man in prison following attempted murder conviction

A December murder attempt has landed an Anthony man in prison for nearly five years.

Brian Sandoval, 18, was sentenced to 59 months over a stabbing that took place in Harper County, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Monday. Sandoval pleaded guilty in March to one count of attempted second-degree murder.

In addition to the prison time, Harper County District Judge Galen T. Wood also ordered Sandoval to pay $9,390.46 in restitution and be supervised for three years after he gets out of lock up.

The victim in the case is also 18, Schmidt’s release says.

