Shootings at birthday party and after-hours club in Wichita under police investigation

Wichita police are investigating two unrelated shootings at a birthday party and an after-hours club that occurred early Sunday morning.

The two shootings resulted in five people being hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The first shooting happened at around 2 a.m. at a hotel in the 7300 block of East Kellogg, Wichita police spokesman Officer Trevor Macy said in a news release. Officers called to the shooting found evidence of a crime, but could not find anyone injured.

A hospital then reported three walk-in shooting patients: a 21-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman.

Investigators determined the women “were attending a birthday party when a disturbance broke out, and a suspect fired multiple rounds before leaving the area,” Macy said.

The second shooting happened at around 3 a.m., when officers were dispatched to a reported drive-by in the area of Jewell and Seneca. Officers founds evidence of a shooting in the 2000 block of South Seneca, but again did not find any victims.

About an hour later, at around 4 a.m., two shooting victims were taken to a hospital by private vehicles. A 37-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman had gunshot wounds. Investigators determined the patients had been at an after-hours club when someone opened fire on them as they were leaving.

“Cooperation from the victims has been somewhat limited,” Macy said.

The two vehicles that showed up at the hospital had multiple additional occupants.

“As officers made contact with occupants of the vehicle, two of the occupants became uncooperative and began a physical disturbance with officers,” Macy said.

The fight resulted in the arrests of 25-year-old Miata Barber and 18-year-old Ashanti Figures on suspicion of simple battery of a law enforcement officer.

No arrests have been announced in connection to either shooting. The investigations are ongoing. Police ask anyone with information on the cases to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 316-267-2111.