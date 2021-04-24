Crime & Courts

Deputies called to shooting find two bodies after forcing entry into mobile home

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy photo

Sheriff’s deputies responding to a shooting call in the southeast Wichita area found two bodies after forcing their way into a mobile home early Saturday morning.

The deputies were sent at around 5:21 a.m. to a check shots call at the Englewood mobile home park at 3201 E. MacArthur, in the unincorporated Oaklawn area near I-35 and K-15. There were reportedly two people with gunshot wounds, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Benjamin Blick said in a news release.

The deputies forced entry into the home, where they found the bodies of a 42-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman. The names of the people who died have not been released.

“Detectives are collecting evidence and conducting interviews to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” Blick said.

