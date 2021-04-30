248 tickets in Kellogg traffic enforcement, including driver stopped twice

A traffic enforcement effort Thursday along Kellogg yielded 248 tickets, including a driver who was stopped twice and ticketed both times for going 73 mph in a 60 mph zone just blocks apart, Wichita officer Trevor Macy said Friday.

In a news release, Macy said 15 Wichita officers and 12 Kansas Highway Patrol troopers took part in the effort, which included TranSystems signage that told drivers to “Stop Speeding Before It Stops You” and “Watch Your Speed.” One person was cited for texting and driving. The driver who was clocked doing 73 mph in a 60 mph zone twice was stopped by different officers just a few blocks apart, he said.

The traffic enforcement along Kellogg focused on high accident intersections and speeding, he said.

“This special enforcement occurred mere hours after an accident where speed and alcohol are believed to have contributed to a fatality at Kellogg and Washington,” he said. “We have seen an overall reduction in accidents on Kellogg, which is one of our goals.”