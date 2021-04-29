Police: One killed, one arrested in wreck near Kellogg and Washington

File photo

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in a Thursday morning wreck that killed a 21-year-old Wichita woman, according to Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy.

Just after midnight, police responded to a single-vehicle wreck near Kellogg and Washington. The vehicle rolled over and ejected two people. Legend Johnson was taken to an area hospital where she later died, Macy said in a news release.

Tony Porter, 25, tried to run from police but was taken into custody, Macy said. Porter was ”uncooperative and spat on an officer” before being booked into Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of simple battery on an officer, he said.

The release did not say who was driving or who was ejected from the vehicle.