Wichita police arrest second person in fatal weekend shooting, records show

An 18-year-old Wichita woman is the second person to be arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection to Sunday’s fatal shooting at a west Wichita apartment, records show.

Police said three suspects wearing masks and armed with handguns forced their way into the apartment where five people were. It happened at around 6:50 p.m. at Morgans Landing apartments in the 3800 block of West 13th Street. The five people went into a bedroom and shots were fired by the suspects, hitting two teens, police said.

Erik Stokes, 17, of Wichita died at the scene and another 17-year-old was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released video of possible suspects in the killing on Tuesday. Community tips led to the arrest of Easton Gavin Palmer, 18, of Wichita on suspicion of first-degree murder later that day.

Breckyn Isabella Elliott is the second person to be arrested, records show. She was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder Thursday night.

Police have previously said the shooting has likely ties to drugs. The slaying is the city’s 18th homicide of the year.