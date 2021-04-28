Community tips net arrest in teen’s killing; Wichita police still seeking more suspects

Wichita police say a flood of community tips helped investigators identify and arrest one person suspected of killing a 17-year-old at an apartment complex on Sunday.

Easton Gavin Palmer, 18, of Wichita was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of first-degree felony murder and aggravated robbery, Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. The arrest comes after the department released surveillance video of two men thought to be tied to Erik Stokes’ fatal shooting at around 6:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of West 13th Street.

Another teen was also injured in Sunday’s shooting but is expected to survive.

Officers found and arrested Palmer on Tuesday evening at a home in the 11200 block of West Dora, Davidson said in the release. He was booked around 1:38 a.m. Wednesday, online jail records show.

“Time and time again, the community helps solve violent crimes in Wichita,” Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said in the release. “This is a prime example, and we appreciate the community’s help and continued support.”

Police are still looking for two other people they think are involved in Sunday’s shooting. Tips can be submitted to Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

Police say five people were at the apartment when three suspects with guns forced their way inside and went into a bedroom, where the shooting occurred. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Stokes dead and the other teen injured.

Police have previously said the shooting has likely ties to drugs. The slaying is the city’s 18th homicide of the year.