‘Human skeletal remains’ found in north-central Kansas, official says

Officers found “human skeletal remains” near Mitchell and Cloud counties after a resident told law enforcement they had found a human bone Monday morning, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

“The KBI is working to determine what caused the person’s death,” KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood said in a news release. “The remains have not yet been positively identified.”

Officers were called about a human bone being found around 10:25 a.m. Monday. Law enforcement was able to confirm the finding, near Highway 9 and County Road 757, east of Beloit.

The sheriff’s offices in Mitchell and Cloud counties asked the KBI to help with the investigation.

