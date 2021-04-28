Local

Haysville man hit by truck at Spirit AeroSystems has died, official says

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Courtesy photo

A Haysville man hit by a truck at Spirit AeroSystems on Friday has died, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Benjamin Blick said Wednesday.

Jason Lee Patrick, 48, died Tuesday night as a result of his injuries, Blick said in a news release.

“Mr. Patrick was walking on Spirit AeroSystems property ... when he was struck by a GMC truck driven by a 39 year old male,” he said.

The accident happened at around 6:55 a.m. inside Gate 13 at Spirit, 4400 E. MacArthur, he said, near Oliver.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
