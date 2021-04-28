Local
Haysville man hit by truck at Spirit AeroSystems has died, official says
A Haysville man hit by a truck at Spirit AeroSystems on Friday has died, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Benjamin Blick said Wednesday.
Jason Lee Patrick, 48, died Tuesday night as a result of his injuries, Blick said in a news release.
“Mr. Patrick was walking on Spirit AeroSystems property ... when he was struck by a GMC truck driven by a 39 year old male,” he said.
The accident happened at around 6:55 a.m. inside Gate 13 at Spirit, 4400 E. MacArthur, he said, near Oliver.
