Authorities arrest Wichita man, 30, on suspicion of murder in weekend double shooting

The authorities on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old Wichita man in connection with the fatal shooting of two people at a southeast mobile home park over the weekend.

Steven L. Fessenden was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail early Wednesday morning on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of interfering with law enforcement, an online log of inmates show. He had no bond amount listed Wednesday morning.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in a news release said detectives captured Fessenden on Tuesday but gave no other details about what led to the arrest or a possible motive. He’s suspected of killing Nathan Brock, 42, and Trisha Benjamin, 41, whose bodies were found around 5:20 a.m. Saturday in a house at the Englewood mobile home park, 3201 E. MacArthur.

The discovery came as law enforcement went to the address, located in the Oaklawn neighborhood near I-35 and K-15, in response to a check shots call and forced their way inside.

“The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for charging,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

