Wichita police seek info in fatal Sunday shooting, release video

Police released a video Tuesday of two people sought in Sunday’s shooting that left a teenager wounded and another dead, Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson said.

Police are asking for anyone who knows the two or who has information on the case to call 911. The video appears to show two men with facial hair walking down a paved road.

The shooting was reported at around 6:50 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of West 13th St. Police found 17-year-old Erik Stokes and another 17-year-old boy shot. Stokes died at the scene and the other teenager was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The investigation revealed five individuals were at the apartment when three suspects armed with handguns forced their way into the apartment,” Davidson said in a news release. “The five individuals went into a bedroom, and shots were fired by the suspects, striking the two victims.”

Police say they think drugs were a factor in the incident.

Besides 911, anyone with information about the shooting can Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.