Kansas man convicted of murdering his wife, stabbing her grandma, AG says

A southeast Kansas man has been convicted of murdering his wife two years ago, prosecutors said.

Jeremy Scott Delmarco, age 34, of Arma, pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday in a news release. The Crawford County District Court judge set sentencing for June 30.

The convictions stem from the death of his wife, 37-year-old Brandy Delmarco, and the stabbing of another person. Jail records show the domestic violence incident happened on Jeremy Delmarco’s 32nd birthday.

Law enforcement were first called at around noon on Feb. 4, 2019, to a home along U.S. Highway 69 in Crawford County, sheriff’s Capt. Danny Smith said at the time. A woman who called 911 said a domestic dispute was ongoing and that her granddaughter had been assaulted by her husband.

The first deputy to arrive at the scene found the two women outside the home, both of whom had serious stab wounds.

The deputy tried to take Jeremy Delmarco into custody, but he resisted arrest, the sheriff’s captain said. The deputy shocked him multiple times with a Taser, but the fight continued. Delmarco’s dog then attacked the deputy before a second deputy arrived at the scene and one of them shot the dog.

Paramedics took both women to hospitals. Brandy Delmarco died from her injuries. Her 84-year-old grandmother underwent surgery and survived. The first deputy was also taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

