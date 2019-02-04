Husband arrested in wife’s stabbing death after fighting deputy, Kansas sheriff says

A southeast Kansas husband has been arrested in the apparent stabbing death of his wife after fighting deputies who responded to a 911 call from his wife’s grandmother, officials said.

Deputies on Monday arrested Jeremy Delmarco on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of his wife and attempted second-degree murder for injuries to his wife’s grandma, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Law enforcement was called at around noon to a home along U.S. Highway 69 in Crawford County, where a woman who called 911 said a domestic dispute was ongoing, the sheriff’s office said. The woman reported that her granddaughter was being assaulted by her husband and that the man had cut his own arms.

The first deputy to arrive at the scene found both Brandy Delmarco and her grandma outside the home, suffering from what appeared to be serious stab wounds, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy also made contact with Jeremy Delmarco and attempted to take him into custody.

Jeremy Delmarco resisted arrest, the sheriff’s office said. During the ensuing struggle, the deputy twice used his Taser to shock Delmarco after he failed to comply with commands, the release said.

As the deputy and Delmarco continued to fight, the man’s dog attacked the deputy, the sheriff’s office said. A second deputy arrived at the scene as the dog “continued to be aggressive” and one of the deputies “was forced to shoot the dog.”

After law enforcement secured the crime scene, paramedics took both women to local hospitals, the sheriff’s office said. Brandy Delmarco, age 37 and the wife of Jeremy Delmarco, died at the hospital from her injuries. The woman’s 84-year-old grandmother underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Jeremy Delmarco, age 32, was treated at a hospital and is in sheriff’s office custody awaiting booking into the Crawford County Jail, the release said.

The first deputy to arrive at the scene was treated for injuries and released from a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.