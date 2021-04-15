Kellogg road rage shooting causes minor injuries from broken glass, Wichita police say

Wichita police are investigating a road rage shooting that happened Thursday morning on Kellogg, causing minor injuries to one person.

Officer Paul Cruz said in a news release that police were called at around 11:12 a.m. to a shooting call near Kellogg and Meridian.

A 29-year-old man reported to police that he was involved in a road rage incident that resulted in a single gunshot being fired. The man said he was driving westbound on Kellogg, as was another driver.

The other driver fired one bullet from a handgun through the windshield of the 29-year-old man’s vehicle, Cruz said. The man’s hand was hurt by broken glass caused by the gunshot. The injuries were minor.

Detectives found the other driver, who is a 34-year-old man.

The investigation into the aggravated battery case is ongoing, and Cruz said detectives are “working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call investigators at 316-268-4407 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 316-267-2111.