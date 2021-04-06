One person died after shooting following argument at Wichita drive-through, police say

A 19-year-old Wichita man is dead after an argument Monday night at a Burger King drive-through led to a shooting, police said Tuesday.

Officers were working a traffic stop at around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the QuikTrip at Harry and Oliver when they were contacted by a 20-year-old woman driving a Dodge Avenger. Inside the vehicle, police found Quantin McIntosh Jr., who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police later learned McIntosh was driving the Avenger with his girlfriend in the car when an argument started between him and people inside a dark-colored sedan. Police said the verbal argument started while they were both at the drive-through at a Burger King on Harry and less than half a mile from where police were contacted about the shooting.

“McIntosh followed the dark-colored sedan as both vehicles left, and the disturbance continued between the individuals,” police said. “In the area of Harry and Roosevelt, a suspect fired multiple shots towards the avenger, striking the vehicle and McIntosh.”

McIntosh’s girlfriend then drove the vehicle until contacting the officers.

Wichita police Capt. Jason Stephens said police don’t know the motive of the shooting or if there is any relationship between the victim and people in the other vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.