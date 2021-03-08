Raped woman was grabbed outside of downtown Wichita business, assaulted at motel: cops

Wichita police say a 23-year-old woman was raped after a man she didn’t know grabbed her as she left a downtown Wichita business and then attacked her at a nearby motel.

Police who responded to a disturbance call at the Royal Lodge Motel at 320 E. Kellogg around 8:25 a.m. Sunday talked to the woman, who reported being “approached and grabbed” by the man who “walked her to the motel,” Wichita police Lt. Christian Cory said.

After the man took her to the motel, “the victim was sexually assaulted,” Cory said.

Through their investigation, police learned that a registered sex offender, 47-year-old Anthony Douglas of Wichita, was involved in the attack, Cory said Monday.

Officers found and arrested Douglas at a business in Wichita’s Old Town entertainment district in the 100 block of North Mosley on Sunday afternoon, he said.

Douglas was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail at 11:36 p.m. Sunday. He is being held on suspicion of rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery and possession of marijuana, online inmate records show. Cory said Douglas is a sex offender who has been ordered to register with authorities for the rest of his life. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s online offender registry database says he has a prior conviction for aggravated criminal sexual assault involving a weapon for a 2004 incident in Illinois.

Douglas was being held in the jail in lieu of $150,000 bond on Monday. Cory said police will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, so formal charges could be filed against Douglas in the coming days.