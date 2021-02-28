Death toll rises to three after high-speed crash at Meridian and I-235 in Wichita

Three people have now died as the result of a Friday afternoon crash in southwest Wichita.

Emergency crews were called at around 3:05 p.m. to a wreck with injuries at the intersection of South Meridian and I-235, Wichita police spokesman Officer Trevor Macy said in a news release. Investigators at the accident scene found three vehicles involved.

Crash investigators determined a white Impala was traveling southbound on Meridian “at a high rate of speed,” Macy said. The impala collided with a tan Buick that was making a left turn from Meridian onto the interstate highway.

“The force of the impact caused the engine to be ejected from the Buick,” Macy said, and the engine struck a black Lincoln.

The passenger of the Buick, 70-year-old Cheryl Sigle, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 72-year-old Dennis Sigle, died later at a hospital.

The driver of the Impala, 25-year-old Isaiah Ragazzone, also died at a hospital.

The occupants of the Lincoln were not hurt.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.