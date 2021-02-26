One killed and two injured in southwest Wichita crash

One person was killed and two people were critically injured in a crash at I-235 and Meridian on Friday afternoon, Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said.

Police are working to determine if a report of shots being fired at 31st and Meridian is connected to the crash.

A 26-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Impala and a man in his 70s driving a Buick were both critically injured, Macy said. A woman riding in the Buick died at the scene, he said.

“The Impala was traveling southbound (on Meridian) at a high rate of speed,” he said. “There was a tan Buick that was trying to make a left turn onto I-235, turned in front of that Impala ... and that resulted in a collision.”

The collision jarred loose an engine from one of the vehicles.

“The engine ... was ejected because of the force and it caused another minor collision,” he said, adding that the “engine flew in front of (another) vehicle.”

At around 4:30 p.m., he said the area on Meridian would be likely be closed for a few hours.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 911, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.