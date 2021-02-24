Salina homicide suspect could be in the Wichita area, officials say

A suspect in a Salina homicide could be in the Wichita area, according to an alert made to officers in Sedgwick County.

The Salina Police Department is currently investigating the killing of 36-year-old Courtney Ann Hoffman of Salina. She was found shot in a vehicle shortly before noon on Tuesday in north Salina and pronounced dead at the scene, police said Wednesday.

Emergency communications in Sedgwick County put out an all-points bulletin, or APB, with a man’s name in connection to the homicide Wednesday morning. In a phone interview, Salina police Capt. Gary Hanus said no one was in custody as of shortly after noon Wednesday and police are following up on leads in the case.

He would not confirm details about the name given out to officers in Sedgwick County.

Anyone with information about the homicide can call Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS or submit a tip under the Crimestoppers’ link at www.pd.salina.org. Tips can be anonymous and lead up to a $1,000 cash reward.