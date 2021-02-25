Driver who hit pedestrian in downtown Wichita crosswalk sentenced for fleeing scene

Dalton Drew, 27, has been sentenced for an Aug. 18, 2020, police pursuit. Sedgwick County Jail

A motorist who hit a pedestrian in a downtown Wichita crosswalk over the summer will spend 10 months in prison for fleeing from police and driving with a suspended license.

Dalton Lee Drew, 27, of Wichita, was sentenced Tuesday by District Judge Kevin O’Connor following his Jan. 12 guilty plea to the two charges, court records show. Wichita police have previously said two detectives saw Drew strike a 59-year-old woman with a GMC Sonoma as she was using a crosswalk at East Douglas and North Main Street at around 1 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Instead of stopping, Drew reportedly took off and led officers on a short chase that ended when he lost control of the truck and slammed into a tree. Drew ran from officers after the wreck but was caught quickly.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the hit-and-run collision, police said at the time.