Wichita man gets 10 years for robbery shooting that left victim partially paralyzed

A parolee charged with trying to kill a 27-year-old man during what prosecutors have described as a late night home-invasion robbery will spend 10 years in prison for the incident, court records show.

Police announced the arrest of Treyvaun Griffin in March 2019 after he reportedly shot the victim 10 times at a house in the 7900 block of East Indianapolis, near Kellogg and Rock Road. Court filings say the 27-year-old was home with his brother when Griffin and two others went to the house to rob and kill him on March 22, 2019. The shooting left the victim partially paralyzed, according to court filings.

Griffin, 21, was originally charged with eight crimes including attempted first-degree murder but prosecutors dropped most of the counts when he pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated robbery in October, court records show.

Judge David Dahl handed down the 120-month prison sentence on Feb. 5. Griffin was also ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution, according to court records. Griffin is appealing the sentence and “all adverse rulings, judgments and findings of fault,” records show.