Man jailed on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder in 27-year-old’s shooting

By Amy Renee Leiker

March 28, 2019 10:34 AM

Wichita police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder in the shooting of a 27-year-old last week.

Treyvaun Griffin of Wichita was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. He is also being held on a state warrant, according to online jail records.

Officer Charley Davidson said some sort of disturbance between Griffin and the 27-year-old man, who are acquaintances, ended when Griffin pulled out a handgun and fired it several times late Friday night. The 27-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He remained hospitalized Thursday but is expected to survive, Davidson said.

“This was not a random incident,” he added.

Police found the 27-year-old when they responded to a shooting call at a home in the 7900 block of East Indianapolis, near Kellogg and Rock Road, at around 11 p.m. Friday. The investigation led police to Griffin, who was arrested at a mobile home park in the 1900 block of East 47th Street South, according to jail records. Davidson said police found a gun at the home with him.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Griffin was paroled to Sedgwick County in November.

