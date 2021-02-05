Crime & Courts

Police: Wichita officer arrested for stalking after sheriff’s office investigation

A Wichita police officer was arrested Friday afternoon on suspicion of two counts of misdemeanor stalking, Wichita police spokesperson Charley Davidson said in a news release.

Thomas Wallace, who has been with the department five years, has been put on paid leave during a criminal and internal investigation, Davidson said. Jail records show Wallace is 29.

“(Police) learned of Wallace possibly stalking a woman known to him, stemming from an investigation by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office ... that began late last year concerning another (Wichita Police Department) employee,” Davidson said.

To avoid any conflict of interest, the sheriff’s office is investigating the case, he said.

