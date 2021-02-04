Wichita woman police were seeking found dead in her SUV

Police said Kaylah Blackmon, 18, was found dead inside her vehicle Thursday morning. Wichita Police Department

An 18-year-old Wichita woman who police thought was in danger after her boyfriend was found dead earlier this week was found dead Thursday morning in south Wichita, police said.

Police asked for the public’s help in finding Kaylah Blackmon and her gray Ford Escape after a passerby found 17-year-old Michael Beasley lying in the grass next to an abandoned church at Ninth and Ash and called 911.

Beasley was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:33 a.m. Monday, minutes after officers were called, records show.

Blackmon was found Thursday morning by a Wichita police lieutenant, who spotted Blackmon’s Escape in an apartment complex in the 500 block of West 27th Street South while on patrol.

“Officers located Blackmon in the vehicle deceased,” Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release.

Family told The Eagle that Blackmon last left home Sunday night and said she would be back later to help bathe her baby sister.

Anyone with information about the deaths can call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

This is a developing story and will be updated.