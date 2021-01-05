Wichita Eagle Logo
Man sentenced to prison in 2018 DUI crash that killed his front-seat passenger

A Wichita man will spend two years in prison for a 2018 traffic crash that killed a 24-year-old woman.

Authorities have said Dylan T. Lynn of Wichita was driving under the influence of drugs and was likely speeding when he lost control of a 2000 Ford Contour and crashed into a tree in a residential neighborhood near Harry and Rock. His front-seat passenger, Tiana T. Thomas, died at a Wichita hospital shortly after the Aug. 23, 2018, collision from multiple chest wall fractures and lacerations to several of her internal organs including her lungs and liver, according to her autopsy report. Another passenger in the car had non-life-threatening injuries.

Lynn, 25, was charged in connection with the crash in August 2019. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 8 to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence, aggravated battery while driving under the influence and misdemeanor driving with a suspended or canceled license, court records show. Prosecutors dismissed two felony charges in exchange for his plea.

Sedgwick County District Judge Stephen Ternes imposed the 24-month prison sentence Tuesday.

