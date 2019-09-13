Ohio gamer gets 15 months prison for role in deadly Wichita swatting

Sister of Andrew Finch reacts to Tyler Barriss sentencing outside of courthouse Dominica Finch, the sister of Andrew Finch, talks about the sentence handed down to Tyler Barriss on Friday. Andrew Finch was shot and killed by a Wichita Police officer after Barriss made a "swatting" call to police at the Finch residence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dominica Finch, the sister of Andrew Finch, talks about the sentence handed down to Tyler Barriss on Friday. Andrew Finch was shot and killed by a Wichita Police officer after Barriss made a "swatting" call to police at the Finch residence.

A federal judge on Friday ordered an Ohio teen to serve 15 months in federal prison for his role in a deadly Wichita swatting call that claimed the life of 28-year-old Andrew Finch in late 2017.

Attorneys for Casey Viner and the government urged the Judge Eric Melgren to impose a sentence of two years of federal probation as suggested in the teen’s plea agreement. The agreement also called for barring Viner from playing online video games for two years, that he serve six months of house arrest and pay $2,500 in restitution to Finch’s family and Wichita law enforcement.

But Melgren, who isn’t required by law to follow plea agreements, said in court that the proposed punishment didn’t fit the crime.

Viner, 19, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy and obstruction of justice, both felonies.

“It’s foreseeable that calling on a S.W.A.T. team … could result in harm to the individuals present,” Melgren said in court, adding later that he thinks the 15-month prison sentence “is not greater than necessary ... but is sufficient.”

Viner’s defense attorney Jack Morrison told the judge in court he objected to the sentence. The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not.

Announcement of the sentence visibly upset Viner’s parents, who were in the courtroom Friday afternoon. His mother, tearful throughout the hearing, rose and stepped into the hall when the judge said he intended to send her son to prison.

Viner’s father, an Ohio law enforcement officer, put his head down into his hands.

After the hearing, Viner was escorted from the courtroom in silence.

Prosecutors say Viner, of North College Hill, Ohio, got into a spat with Wichitan Shane Gaskill while the two played an $1.50 online wager match of Call of Duty World War II on Dec. 28, 2017. Viner contacted Tyler Barriss — well known in the online gaming community for past swatting antics — and asked him to swat Gaskill in retaliation.

After Viner learned from the Internet that police in Wichita had killed Finch during the hoax, he performed a factory reset on his cellphone to erase evidence of his conversations with Barriss and Gaskill, according to Viner’s plea agreement. Law enforcement who seized Viner’s phone were able to recover only a portion of the messages the three men exchanged leading up to and after the swatting call.

Swatting is a term used to describe when someone reports a fake emergency, often a bomb threat or a homicide and hostage situation, to prompt a large and swift law enforcement response to an address. In the online gaming world, it’s been used as a harassment tactic.

The term gets its name from the special weapons and tactics, or S.W.A.T., teams often dispatched to such emergency calls.

Barriss last year pleaded guilty to a litany of hoax emergency reports across the country, including to making the Dec. 28, 2017, call that drew Wichita police to the south Wichita home where Finch lived with his family at 1033 W. McCormick. Finch had no connection to the fight between Viner and Gaskill, did not know them or Barriss and did not play online video games.

Gaskill gave Barriss an old address — 1033 W. McCormick — where he didn’t live anymore.

That night Finch opened his front door, curious about why he saw flashing police lights outside. Wichita police Officer Justin Rapp fatally shot the 28-year-old father of two with a single rifle round fired from across the street within minutes. Police say Finch failed to obey orders to keep his hands up.

Other officers were closer to the porch where Finch stood, but none fired their service weapons.

Finch’s family is suing the Wichita Police Department and some of its personnel, including Rapp, over Finch’s death.

Viner apologized Friday in court for his role, saying he “never intended” for anyone to get hurt.

“I’m horribly sorry to the finch family for what happened. ... I think about it every day.”