Suspect killed by Wichita officer robbed banks in California and Oklahoma, police say

Wichita police on Tuesday released more information about an officer fatally shooting the suspect in a bank robbery Monday afternoon, including that the man who was killed had been convicted of bank robberies in California and Oklahoma.

Paul Peraza, 50, died following a chase in a stolen truck on Monday.

The incident started at 3:40 p.m. with a report of a bank robbery at Golden Plains Credit Union, 9555 East Corporate Hills.

“Peraza entered the bank, walked behind the counter, and demanded money. Employees did not see a weapon, but they were in fear for their safety,” Wichita Deputy Police Chief Jose Salcido said in a written statement. “Money was taken by Peraza, who then fled in a Toyota Tundra.”

Wichita police spotted the pickup, which was reported stolen on Dec. 14, headed north on Webb and tried to stop it. Peraza sped off and into oncoming traffic during the pursuit, Salcido said.

Money and dye flew out the back of the truck, according to video shown by police.

Peraza went to turn east onto 13th Street when he hit a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban that was stopped at the light, Salcido said. The Suburban’s driver suffered minor injuries.

Peraza then put the truck in reverse and rammed an officer’s cruiser, he said.

“The officer, concerned about his safety and the public’s safety, fired shots and struck Peraza,” he said. “Peraza then drove forward and struck a Honda Accord, which was also stopped at the intersection.”

EMS was called and Peraza was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators found money from the robbery in the bed of the pickup.

The officer who fired the shots has been with the Wichita Police Department for nine years and was placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

Salcido said police have since learned Peraza was convicted in 1996 of a bank robbery in California and in 2006 of an armed bank robbery in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma incident appears to involve another man and ended after a crash that sent both men to the hospital. Peraza was placed on federal probation for the Oklahoma robbery, Salcido said.

Additionally, Peraza was arrested Dec. 10 by Wichita police on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, illegal weapons, auto theft and drug-related charges. A federal warrant for probation violation was issued Dec. 14, Salcido said.

Peraza is the only person killed by Wichita officers this year. His death is the 57th homicide this year, which ties a 1993 record.