Wichita bank robbery leads to officer ‘incident’ near 13th and Webb, police say

The Wichita Police Department is investigating after an officer was involved in an “incident” following a bank robbery.

Police officials said in a series of tweets Monday afternoon that traffic on Webb Road has been shut down between Central and 13th. People are asked to avoid the area.

The investigation comes after “an officer involved incident stemming from a bank robbery,” the department said.

The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

