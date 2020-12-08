Wichita police looking for shooter who opened fire on SUV, leaving driver critical

Wichita police are asking for tips that might lead to the identity of the person who shot a man Monday night in a residential neighborhood near 13th and Oliver.

The 59-year-old man hurt remained in critical condition Tuesday at a Wichita hospital, where he was taken for treatment following a 911 call.

Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said the man and an acquaintance went to the 1300 block of North Terrace in a 2004 Jeep SUV for a “prearranged property transaction” with another person. A fight ensued, and the shooter fired at the Jeep as the man and his acquaintance drove off.

Davidson said the 59-year-old man was hit by at least one of the rounds discharged. Officers responded to the area at about 7:50 p.m. Monday.

“We’ve talked to multiple people” about what happened, Davidson said noting that the shooting was not random.

He declined to release other details. The 59-year-old man was driving the SUV when he was shot.

“We’re just asking for any information the community may have,” Davidson said.

The public can leave tips with Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, through Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or with the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282. Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted at www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com or through the P3 mobile app and may result in a cash reward for the tipster if they lead to an arrest.