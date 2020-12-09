Wichita man wanted in connection to fatal stabbing last month arrested, records show

A 31-year-old Wichita man sought in connection to a fatal west Wichita stabbing on Nov. 29 was arrested on Tuesday, according to Wichita police records.

Marco Carrillo-Fuentes was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the 5900 block of West Kellogg, near Julia Street. Police asked for the community’s help on Dec. 3 to find Carrillo-Fuentes, who was wanted in the killing of 32-year-old Rickey Mason of Wichita.

Carrillo-Fuentes has already been charged in the stabbing, according to police.

Police responded to a stabbing at 4:11 p.m. on Nov. 29 after a witness flagged down first responders. Mason was found stabbed “one time in the chest” and died at the scene, police said.

The stabbing occurred in the 1000 block of South Richmond, near McCormick and Meridian.

“The investigation revealed that a disturbance broke out in which Carrillo-Fuentes produced a knife and stabbed Mason,” Wichita police Officer Kevin Wheeler said in a news release.