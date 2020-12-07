Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

Pair of overnight accidental shootings include person hurt with gun kept under pillow

A pair of overnight shootings in Wichita turned out to be accidental, the police chief said Monday on Twitter and Facebook.

In one case, a person inadvertently “shot their significant other in the hand with a gun kept under a pillow in bed,” Wichita police Chief Gordon Ramsay wrote in posts on the social media platforms.

In the other, a person “accidentally shot themself in the leg,” he said.

The victims in both cases received minor injuries.

“Accidental shootings are occurring too often and are entirely preventable. They also take valuable police resources to thoroughly investigate,” Ramsay wrote on Facebook.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Last week, Ramsay helped launch a new public safety initiative with Wesley Medical Center aimed at raising awareness of shootings involving children as the hospital has seen cases increase more than three-fold this year compared to average years. Of the 14 pediatric patients under age 16 treated for gunshot wounds at Wesley this year, all but one were accidental or self-inflicted.

It’s unclear exactly how many accidental shootings the city has seen overall so far in 2020. Many unintentional discharges either aren’t reported accurately or at all to police due to embarrassment or fear of criminal repercussions.

At least one Wichita death this year is attributable to an accidental shooting. In September, a 9-year-old inadvertently shot 18-year-old Jeremy Retana in the head after the child’s father left a loaded gun unattended while they were in the care of a babysitter.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 458 unintentional firearms deaths nationwide in 2018, the most recent data available. Across the country, there were an estimated 18,921 non-fatal emergency department visits for unintentional firearms injuries that year, according to the CDC.

“Everyone should familiarize themselves with gun safety prior to touching a firearm,” Ramsay wrote on Facebook.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Ramsay linked to a gun safety tip sheet posted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which offers 10 suggestions for minimizing the chance of missteps during weapons handling:

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. You can reach her at 316-268-6644. She’s an avid reader and mom of three in her non-work time.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service