Pair of overnight accidental shootings include person hurt with gun kept under pillow

A pair of overnight shootings in Wichita turned out to be accidental, the police chief said Monday on Twitter and Facebook.

In one case, a person inadvertently “shot their significant other in the hand with a gun kept under a pillow in bed,” Wichita police Chief Gordon Ramsay wrote in posts on the social media platforms.

In the other, a person “accidentally shot themself in the leg,” he said.

The victims in both cases received minor injuries.

“Accidental shootings are occurring too often and are entirely preventable. They also take valuable police resources to thoroughly investigate,” Ramsay wrote on Facebook.

Last week, Ramsay helped launch a new public safety initiative with Wesley Medical Center aimed at raising awareness of shootings involving children as the hospital has seen cases increase more than three-fold this year compared to average years. Of the 14 pediatric patients under age 16 treated for gunshot wounds at Wesley this year, all but one were accidental or self-inflicted.

It’s unclear exactly how many accidental shootings the city has seen overall so far in 2020. Many unintentional discharges either aren’t reported accurately or at all to police due to embarrassment or fear of criminal repercussions.

At least one Wichita death this year is attributable to an accidental shooting. In September, a 9-year-old inadvertently shot 18-year-old Jeremy Retana in the head after the child’s father left a loaded gun unattended while they were in the care of a babysitter.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reported 458 unintentional firearms deaths nationwide in 2018, the most recent data available. Across the country, there were an estimated 18,921 non-fatal emergency department visits for unintentional firearms injuries that year, according to the CDC.

“Everyone should familiarize themselves with gun safety prior to touching a firearm,” Ramsay wrote on Facebook.

We had two shootings overnight w/minor injuries. Both incidents were investigated & found to be accidental. Case 1 subject shot their significant other in the hand with a gun kept under a pillow in bed. #2 someone accidentally shot themself in the leg. https://t.co/ypsPRN0FER — Police Chief Gordon Ramsay (@chieframsay) December 7, 2020

Ramsay linked to a gun safety tip sheet posted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which offers 10 suggestions for minimizing the chance of missteps during weapons handling:

Never point a gun at something you don’t intend to shoot

Keep guns unloaded when not in use

Don’t rely on a gun’s safety mechanism alone

Know what’s behind and around your target

Use the right ammunition

Be careful handling your gun following a misfire

Wear eye and ear protection when shooting

Make sure the barrel is clear before firing

Routinely service guns but don’t alter or modify them

Learn individual firearms’ mechanics and handling instructions before using