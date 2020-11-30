Man stopped in KS on way to New York drug deal pleads to heroin, fentanyl trafficking

A California man caught driving through Kansas with more than 17 pounds of illicit opioids in his car pleaded guilty Monday to federal drug trafficking charges.

Officers discovered more than 9 pounds of fentanyl and more than 8 pounds of heroin in Eduardo Arellano-Sanchez’s car during a Aug. 21, 2019, traffic stop in Thomas County, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release. Arellano-Sanchez, of Cathedral City, California, was using his cell phone to direct him to a drug deal planned in New York at the time, prosecutors say.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of interstate travel in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of using a cell phone in furtherance of drug trafficking, according to the news release and court records. Prosecutors will ask a judge to sentence him to 96 months in federal prison on Feb. 16.