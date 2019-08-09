Police find fentanyl-laced oxy in seized stashes, worry more is for sale in Wichita

This drug reverses overdoses Kansas is one of three states in the nation without expanded access to a life-saving drug that reverses opioid overdoses. The drug is called naloxone, or Narcan by its brand-name. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas is one of three states in the nation without expanded access to a life-saving drug that reverses opioid overdoses. The drug is called naloxone, or Narcan by its brand-name.

Wichita police discovered fentanyl-laced oxycodone tablets in a cache the department had tested earlier this week after hearing reports of the counterfeit drugs in nearby counties.

The tainted pills are among stashes seized during Wichita police investigations over the past few months. Capt. Jeff Allen said Friday it’s impossible to tell the adulterated pills from real ones simply by looking at them — which could lead to unintentional drug overdoses or deaths in Wichita, if it hasn’t already.

Allen said the police department will be reviewing recent fentanyl-related deaths with the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center to see whether any are tied to the counterfeit pills.

Authorities have already linked the pills to two local investigations — one from late last year and one from March, Allen said — and expect to find more as the forensic science center works through a backlog of drugs awaiting testing since spring.

Police also suspect more of the tainted drugs are being sold on the streets. Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid painkiller, can be lethal even in small doses.

“We know we have a problem. We just don’t know how big the problem is yet,” Allen said during a press conference Friday where police announced the discovery and urged people who might be buying pills anywhere but from a legitimate pharmacy to be wary of their safety.

Fentanyl, he said, can be 30 to 50 times more powerful than heroine.

“It’s dangerous on all levels. But to see it in this form is very disturbing to us.”

Anyone with information about where the counterfeit pills are coming from or are being sold, is asked to leave an anonymous tip with Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

If you think a person has overdosed on fentanyl, call 911 and start rescue breathing immediately, the police department says. Give them naloxone or Narcan, a narcotic that can treat an overdose in an emergency, if it’s available.