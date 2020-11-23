Wichita police seek tips about man, missing for days, who ‘may be in danger’

Wichita police are asking for the public to come forward with information about Jeremy Cook’s whereabouts. He may be in danger, police say. Wichita Police Department

Wichita police are asking for public tips that might reveal the whereabouts of a local man who has been missing for days. Investigators think he may be in danger.

Jeremy Cook, 29, was last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday and may be traveling in a 2006 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with a broken sunroof and tape on the passenger-side tail light, Officer Charley Davidson said in an emailed news release. Officers responded to a call for help in the 800 block of North Belmont around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, where Cook’s family “reported not being able to contact him,” Davidson wrote.

“Through further investigation on the case, investigators believe Cook may be in danger,” his email said.

Police didn’t say what sort of case they were investigating or why they think Cook might be in trouble. Anyone who knows where he or the Jeep is should call 911 immediately, police said.

Cook is 5-foot-9, 185 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike T-shirt, blue jeans and brown Nike tennis shoes.

