Deadly stabbing at South Washington home under investigation by Wichita police

Wichita police are investigating a criminal homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

Police were called at around 1:20 a.m. to a reported cutting at a home in the 2800 block of South Washington, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release. Officers found a 59-year-old man with multiple cut and stab wounds. He died at the scene.

“The investigation revealed the victim was visiting at the home when a disturbance ensued with a 34-year-old suspect,” Davidson said. “During the disturbance, the suspect pulled out a knife causing multiple injuries to the victim and then fled the scene in a vehicle.”

Detectives are searching for the suspect. Police have not publicly identified either the suspect or the victim in the case.