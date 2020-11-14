Wichita Eagle Logo
18-year-old arrested a few days after killing in east Wichita, police records show

An 18-year-old Wichita man was arrested on Friday in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Monday, records show.

Samuel Rashawn Rushin Jr. was arrested on Friday in north Wichita on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. Records show the arrest is in connection to the killing of 21-year-old Christopher Bell of Wichita, who died after being shot at a home in 900 block of North Ridgewood, near Central and Edgemoor.

Police were called to the shooting at around 4 p.m. on Monday and learned that Bell had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. He later died at the hospital.

Bell was inside of the home when a “disturbance ensued involving a known suspect,” Officer Paul Cruz said in a news release after the killing. “During the disturbance, the suspect fired multiple shots, striking Bell. Other individuals were inside of the residence but were not injured.”

Michael Stavola
