Wichita woman wanted in connection to dragging man with car has been arrested

A 20-year-old Wichita woman accused of hitting a man with her car and dragging him more than a block has been arrested.

Police records show Aubrianna Sherice Wilburn was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery in connection to the June incident, records show. Wilburn was also arrested on suspicion of probation violation.

Wilburn was driving a Ford Focus and backing out of a parking spot at a business at Harry and Oliver. A 33-year-old man was walking through the parking lot and was almost hit by Wilburn, Officer Charley Davidson said in July.

“A disturbance then ensued between the victim, Wilburn, and a passenger inside of the Focus,” Davidson said. “During the disturbance, Wilburn intentionally drove the Focus toward the victim, striking him, and dragging him approximately 1 ½ blocks, before fleeing from the scene.”

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
