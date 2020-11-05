Wichita woman wanted in connection to dragging man with car has been arrested

A 20-year-old Wichita woman accused of hitting a man with her car and dragging him more than a block has been arrested.

Police records show Aubrianna Sherice Wilburn was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery in connection to the June incident, records show. Wilburn was also arrested on suspicion of probation violation.

Wilburn was driving a Ford Focus and backing out of a parking spot at a business at Harry and Oliver. A 33-year-old man was walking through the parking lot and was almost hit by Wilburn, Officer Charley Davidson said in July.

“A disturbance then ensued between the victim, Wilburn, and a passenger inside of the Focus,” Davidson said. “During the disturbance, Wilburn intentionally drove the Focus toward the victim, striking him, and dragging him approximately 1 ½ blocks, before fleeing from the scene.”