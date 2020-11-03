Marshals and Wichita police arrest murder suspect in shooting at Stryker Sports Complex

Wichita police and the U.S. Marshals Service have arrested a murder suspect in a deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex that occurred during a youth sports game.

Maurice Hall, 23, of Garland, Texas, was arrested Tuesday morning during a vehicle stop at Main and Kellogg in downtown Wichita, WPD Officer Kevin Wheeler said in a news release. Hall was booked on charges of first-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor warrant.

The Capital Sports Institute Executive Board, mentioning the shooting and citing weekly quarrels during youth games, canceled the rest of the youth football league shortly after the shooting.

Hall was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Marquell “Marky” Nolen of Wichita. Officers responded at around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 21 to a call at the sports complex and heard gunshots once they arrived.

Video from the sports complex that surfaced on social media showed crowds of people running after the shots were fired.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The investigation revealed Nolen was at the Sports Complex, and a verbal argument ensued between him and Hall on the west side of the stadium bleachers,” Wheeler said. “During the argument, Hall pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking Nolen. “

Two people took Nolen to a hospital, where he later died.

“This was not a random incident, and Hall and Nolen were known to each other,” Wheeler said. “Additionally, the incident was not related to games being played or officiated.”

The Wichita Police Department had previously released photos of a suspect, who was wearing bright yellow. Police said the suspect also dropped his left sneaker as he fled the scene.