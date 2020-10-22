Man killed after gun ‘snuck’ into youth football game in NE Wichita; league canceled

A 31-year-old man died Wednesday night after a gun was “snuck into the premises” at Stryker Sports Complex during a youth football game, officials said.

In a Facebook post, the Capital Sports Institute Executive Board said that it is “incredibly disappointed, saddened, and discouraged as it pertains to this community” about quarrels each week during youth games. The post says the gun was snuck in during the last game of the night. The post also says the rest of the season is canceled.

Police were called at around 9:50 p.m. about shots being fired at Stryker Sports Complex, 2999 N. Greenwich near K-96. A person was unresponsive and transported to a hospital, according to 911 emergency communications.

Police said the 31-year-old died at the hospital. Police are expected to release more information later today.

The Capital Sports Institute said the league was meant to give “inner-city children the opportunity to play under the lights on turf fields, with large crowds cheering them on to victory.”

“Instead, we were forced as a league to deal with fights, litter, and arguments on a weekly basis, ultimately leading to a permanent (Wichita Police Department) presence and heightened security, clean-up crews, and a permanent admission fee needed to pay for those extra costs,” the post says.

“As a league, we can no longer safely continue with the 2020 season, as it is clearly too dangerous for the children and families of this city. Our pleas and desires to change the culture of youth football in Wichita have consistently fallen on deaf ears. We are sending our hopes and prayers not only to the injured party’s family, but also to all the families involved in this league and most importantly, to the children who have lost the great opportunity this year to simply play football.”

The post ends by saying:

“It is our genuine hope that as a city, as a people, as a culture, we can and will do better.”

This is at least the 41st homicide of the year. Wichita had 43 for all of 2019.

