Wichita man arrested in connection to woman’s body found at motel, records show

A 40-year-old Wichita man has been arrested in connection to a 33-year-old woman’s body found Thursday in a south Broadway motel room, according to police records.

Ricky L. Hollins Jr. was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection to the killing of Stephanie Duran of Wichita. The woman was found dead shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday by an employee at Budget Motel in the 1300 block of South Broadway. The employee called the police.

Police say Duran had injuries on her body, but they didn’t disclose specifics about them or say how she died.

Hollins was arrested near Wesley Medical Center, records show.

Duran’s death was the city’s 42nd criminal homicide of the year, Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said. There have been 46 homicides overall including accidental, self-defense and other justified killings.

There were 43 homicides in all of 2019.

Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker of The Eagle