Woman, 33, found dead in South Broadway motel room is city’s latest homicide victim

A 33-year-old woman found dead in a south Broadway motel room Thursday is the city’s latest homicide victim.

Wichita police say an employee of the Budget Motel, in the 1300 block of South Broadway, found Stephanie Duran of Wichita dead shortly after 10 a.m. and called authorities. Police say Duran had injuries on her body, but they didn’t disclose specifics about them or say how she died.

“The investigation is ongoing, and investigators are working to determine the circumstances of what occurred in this case,” the Wichita Police Department said in an emailed news release Friday.

Anyone with information about Duran’s death is asked to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

Duran’s death is the city’s 42nd criminal homicide of the year, Wichita police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said. There have been 46 homicides overall including accidental, self-defense and other justified killings.

