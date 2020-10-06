Cops looking for suspect in midday hammer, sex attack on woman leaving laundry room

Wichita police are looking for a man who attacked a 22-year-old woman with a hammer and tried to sexually assault her as she was leaving the laundry room of her apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Lt. Christian Cory said so far, the assault appears to be a random attack.

“This is a stranger attack as we know it right now,” he said during a Tuesday morning news briefing, adding that “attacks like this are incredibly rare” despite a wave of sexual assaults that have made the news in recent days.

Cory said the man attacked the woman at around 1:30 p.m., battered her, hit her several times with a hammer and removed her pants before he was scared off by the sound of someone else approaching.

She was “visibly shaken” and had a head injury when officers arrived, he said.

Cory said the woman was taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She described the man who attacked her as tall, slender, bald and wearing a brown shirt. The assault occurred in the area of 21st and Amidon.

Anyone who has information about the crime is asked to call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

Although Monday’s attack is thought to be random, police offered these safety tips to help others avoid falling victim: Walk in familiar and well-lit areas, tell a trusted friend or family member where you’re at, don’t walk alone, consider ways to defend yourself such as carrying pepper spray, and call for help if anything seems amiss.

“Regardless of where you’re at, whether you’re shopping or doing laundry at home, in an apartment complex, or just out on a jog or walk, be aware of your surroundings. If you see something suspicious or you feel something is suspicious call 911,” police spokesman Officer Charley Davidson said.

Anyone who has experienced a sexual attack is encouraged to contact:

Sedgwick County 911

Wichita Family Crisis Center, 316-267-7233





Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 316-263-3002