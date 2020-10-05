Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

Man jailed on suspicion of rape, kidnapping after allegedly nabbing woman off street

Wichita police say a 59-year-old man is in jail on suspicion of rape and aggravated kidnapping after he allegedly forced a woman walking in the area of Lincoln and Main into a home and sexually assaulted her.

The 45-year-old woman got away and called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Raul Lopez-Garcia was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail later Sunday morning. Online jail records list his bond as $200,000.

Officer Kevin Wheeler said in the release that investigators would present their case against Lopez-Garcia to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to file formal criminal charges in connection with the reported assault.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker
Amy Renee Leiker has been reporting for The Wichita Eagle since 2010. She covers crime, courts and breaking news and updates the newspaper’s online databases. You can reach her at 316-268-6644. She’s an avid reader and mom of three in her non-work time.
  Comments  
Local news has never been more important
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community.

#readlocal
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service