Man jailed on suspicion of rape, kidnapping after allegedly nabbing woman off street

Wichita police say a 59-year-old man is in jail on suspicion of rape and aggravated kidnapping after he allegedly forced a woman walking in the area of Lincoln and Main into a home and sexually assaulted her.

The 45-year-old woman got away and called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

Raul Lopez-Garcia was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail later Sunday morning. Online jail records list his bond as $200,000.

Officer Kevin Wheeler said in the release that investigators would present their case against Lopez-Garcia to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to file formal criminal charges in connection with the reported assault.